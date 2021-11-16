Hindman Elementary School gym named in honor of former Superintendent Kim King

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Elementary School honored former Knott County Schools Superintendent Kim King Monday night.

King died in May after a long battle with breast cancer.

“The brand new Hindman Elementary gym was named in honor of the Kimberly Williams King,” Chas Gayheart told WYMT. “The Superintendent passed away in May, and held a special place in everybody’s heart. The ribbon-cutting took place tonight to honor & remember her!”

