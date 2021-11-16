Advertisement

Hindman Elementary School gym named in honor of former Superintendent Kim King

Credit: Chas Gayheart
Credit: Chas Gayheart(Chas Gayheart)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Elementary School honored former Knott County Schools Superintendent Kim King Monday night.

King died in May after a long battle with breast cancer.

“The brand new Hindman Elementary gym was named in honor of the Kimberly Williams King,” Chas Gayheart told WYMT. “The Superintendent passed away in May, and held a special place in everybody’s heart. The ribbon-cutting took place tonight to honor & remember her!”

You can see our stories on King below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
First responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer

Latest News

First responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer - 11:00 p.m.
First responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer - 11:00 p.m.
Experts urging homeowners to get their chimneys inspected, cleaned to avoid fires this winter
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition - November 15, 2021
Issues & Answers: KTECH Apprenticeship Program
Mark Stoops news conference - 5:30 p.m.
Mark Stoops news conference - 5:30 p.m.