Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department arrested a man and a woman Tuesday afternoon on multiple drug charges.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, HPD officers received a complaint of two people passed out in a car with the driver possibly intoxicated.

The car was found in a business parking lot in the Lothair community, with a man and a woman in the back seat acting suspiciously according to police. A K-9 officer was deployed to do a free air search in the back of the car.

Officers located 28 grams of suspected meth, 637 Xanax pills, a small amount of marijuana, and $331 in small cash bills and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

29-year-old Cory Skiles of Carrie, and 222-year-old Kimberly Deaton of Hazard were arrested on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, and were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.