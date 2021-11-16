Advertisement

Glasgow attorney charged with minor assault of juvenile

Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.
Ken Garrett charged with assault of a minor.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow attorney is facing an assault charge against a juvenile that was reported back in June.

According to official records, Shawn Ken Garrett struck a 14-year-old with a wooden paddle several times and caused physical and mental harm. Garrett is an attorney at Ken Garrett, Attorney at Law in Glasgow.

The complaint says several strikes occurred in one day back in June, and the final strike caused the one-inch paddle of wood being used on the teen to break into two pieces.

Garrett has been charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

A special judge was assigned to the case. The next hearing will be on November 29.

The attorney representing Garrett, Jason C. Hays and Steve Romines (lead counsel), has released the following statement about the case:

“This case is solely the result of previously unfounded allegations following an acrimonious divorce. These identical claims have undergone two separate investigations by Social Services which found them unsubstantiated. This is simply another attempt to relitigate these same baseless claims that were previously dismissed. We look forward to trial and exposing this for the farce it is.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Several Hazard community organizations gathered to celebrate new solar panel installation
William Williams, father to two young children, decided to not get vaccinated. He tested...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky to become a leader in America’s Bitcoin mining operations
Drugs taken from a Perry County pair when they were arrested Tuesday afternoon, November 16,...
Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs
Stultz Pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients
Kentucky pharmacy opens infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients