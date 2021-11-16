Advertisement

Food Pantries in need of more donations

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the holidays right around the corner, food pantries across the city are in need of more donations due to shortages.

Kentucky Veterans Brigade specifically asks for small bags of rice, pancake mix, and jelly.

Individually wrapped, small items, make it easier to divide for food boxes.

Their food pantry might look close to full due to large donations on Veterans’ Day. However, they say this will not be the case soon.

“We got an overwhelming response from the community and other organizations,” said Beth Bahls, PR Representative for Kentucky Veterans Brigade. “They have completely filled our food pantry. And we are so grateful. But in three weeks, we will see these same shortages again. We’ll be struggling to get family food boxes together.”

Other than food the center is asking for other donations. This includes winter coats with the upcoming weather.

You can bring food donations to the center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

