Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules

Armstrong Coal
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Kentucky have ended their case against four former coal company executives.

A former safety director testified Monday about how he attempted to cheat underground safety rules.

The former Armstrong Coal officials are accused of ordering workers to skirt dust sampling regulations. Ron Ivy, a former safety director, says he was told by a superior to make sure the mine’s dust pumps were reading at the desired range.

The pumps measure the amount of dust in the mines.

Attorneys for the former coal company officials have argued that none of them were directly involved in manipulating the pumps.

