Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky to become a leader in America’s Bitcoin mining operations

By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent business partnership in Martin County is drawing attention as it could make Eastern Kentucky a hub for an emerging technology.

State Senator Brandon Smith and other business leaders in the area teamed up to create a company called Biofuel. The company is partnering with Inez Power to create the first carbon zero bitcoin mining operation in the nation.

Carbon zero, also known as carbon-neutral, means the amount of carbon dioxide produced by the plant will be equal to the amount absorbed from the air.

Officials said a repair center is being built at an old Inez Power plant.

Bitcoin mining requires a number of small computers, and those computers require technicians that are able to repair them 24/7. These technicians will be from all over the country.

“We are ready and positioned for Kentucky to be the next state with emerging technology,” said Senator Smith. “And uniquely that’s going to be here in Eastern Kentucky.”

Smith added the repair contract Biofuel has will bring a lot more traffic to the location at the Big Sandy Regional airport. He said he expects that to bring a lot more commerce to the Appalachian region.

If you are interested in a job opportunity with the company, you can reach out to jobs@biofuelmining.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Several Hazard community organizations gathered to celebrate new solar panel installation
William Williams, father to two young children, decided to not get vaccinated. He tested...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
Drugs taken from a Perry County pair when they were arrested Tuesday afternoon, November 16,...
Hazard pair arrested with large amount of suspected drugs
Stultz Pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients
Kentucky pharmacy opens infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients