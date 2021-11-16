Eastern Kentucky to become a leader in America’s Bitcoin mining operations

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent business partnership in Martin County is drawing attention as it could make Eastern Kentucky a hub for an emerging technology.

State Senator Brandon Smith and other business leaders in the area teamed up to create a company called Biofuel. The company is partnering with Inez Power to create the first carbon zero bitcoin mining operation in the nation.

Carbon zero, also known as carbon-neutral, means the amount of carbon dioxide produced by the plant will be equal to the amount absorbed from the air.

Officials said a repair center is being built at an old Inez Power plant.

Bitcoin mining requires a number of small computers, and those computers require technicians that are able to repair them 24/7. These technicians will be from all over the country.

“We are ready and positioned for Kentucky to be the next state with emerging technology,” said Senator Smith. “And uniquely that’s going to be here in Eastern Kentucky.”

Smith added the repair contract Biofuel has will bring a lot more traffic to the location at the Big Sandy Regional airport. He said he expects that to bring a lot more commerce to the Appalachian region.

If you are interested in a job opportunity with the company, you can reach out to jobs@biofuelmining.com.

