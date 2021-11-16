Advertisement

Commute issues? Now’s your chance to weigh in on possible changes

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are asking for public input to help alleviate congestion and create safer roads statewide.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is updating its Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan (LRSTP) and gathering input from the public through an online survey. Input collected will be used in preparing a plan which will identify the vision, goals, and objectives that will set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system through 2045.

“It’s crucial to use public input and look at areas like this one that is continually growing, including Russell, Ashland, Huntington, and Boyd and Greenup County, to make decisions,” said Allen Blair, public information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We need ideas in terms of what to do in 25 or 50 years.”

As of Monday, marking the midpoint of the 45-day survey period, more than 4,800 people have participated. This number includes participants from every county in Kentucky, as well as several participants from neighboring states that use its transportation system.

Among the surveys the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet received so far, many have said there’s a need for more sidewalks and bike lanes.

Martin, Johnson, and Lawrence counites have seen the fewest responses in Eastern Kentucky.

To submit a response, click here.

When it’s completed in late 2022, the content of the LRSTP update will set the stage for all KYTC transportation policy decisions and investment strategies to be made between now and 2045. In addition to long-term goals, it will also include an Implementation Plan of short-term actions that need to be completed to support the fulfillment of the vision, goals, and objectives defined within the LRSTP.

The long-range process will take about 18 months.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from Ky. stores
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Generic Coronavirus
‘It does look like we’ve plateaued’: Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Latest News

Jason P. Northern was arrested Monday morning in Rockcastle County.
KSP: Rockcastle County man arrested on robbery, drug charges
Queen City Records opens in downtown Hazard
Steps are also being taken in higher education to strengthen students' chances of entering the...
Louisville area colleges, high schools work to fill pharmacy shortage
Jim Campbell, vice president of state and local government affairs for Suddenlink’s parent...
W.Va. lawmakers question Suddenlink
There is an ongoing push to replace the dwindling workforce at the pharmacy counter.
Louisville area colleges, high schools work to fill pharmacy shortage