Black Friday 2021: What to expect with supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, the pains of shopping begin to present themselves. More than a year into the pandemic, shopping still presents a lot of obstacles.

“Black Friday is probably one of the biggest times of the year for people to go out and spend on things, gifts for the family and other expenses and other things they’re trying to do,” said CDFI Director for RedBud Financial Alternatives, Louis Irvin. “The challenge I think for the consumer is to pay attention to the internal demand of what they want to get.”

Financial Experts said the COVID-19 pandemic proved how this yearly tradition encouraged more people to shop online.

“That’s shifting the way people purchase Black Friday,” said Irvin. “They come up with Cyber Monday a number of years ago to try to increase online shopping. I think that has mixed and mingled with Black Friday.”

As this year’s tradition approaches, some professionals wonder if Black Friday will continue in the future.

“I think that you know the retailer, the commercial markets are still going to push your sales demand around the holidays,” Irvin said.

Adding to this uncertainty is the current supply chain issues.

“I’m sure everybody sees things you know they want to get but they’re not available or they’re not going to be available until after the holidays, so people are doing it early and the retailers know that,” Irvin said.

Despite the unknown, Irvin offers tips for people while out and about or online.

“Shop around, pay attention to your pricing. Set a budget before you go shopping, make a list try to stick to it…and credit is a really critical piece to the holidays,” he said. “A lot of people extend their credit and that’s fine but you really want to pay attention and be able to pay that off.”

Irvin also encourages people to shop local this Black Friday.

