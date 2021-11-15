Advertisement

Water infrastructure project gets funding boost

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water line extension project in Wayne County has received additional funding.

The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved a $1.45 million loan to the city of Kenova for a water line extensions project.

The council approved a $1.45 million loan to the city of Kenova in Wayne County to replace the Prichard waterline. The loan rate is 2.75 percent in a 20-year span. The project is also funded by more than $6 million from the United States Economic Development Authority.

Mayor Tim Bias said the city still needs additional cash to help with the shortfalls but is optimistic President Biden’s infrastructure bill could cover costs.

“The project is expected to alleviate cutting everybody off when there is a leak,” Bias said.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2022.

