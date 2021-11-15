Advertisement

UK women fall in AP Poll

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indiana has moved up to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. It’s the highest ranking ever for the program.

South Carolina remained the top team in the season’s first regular-season poll, receiving 25 first-place votes after an impressive win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip-off the season last Tuesday.

The Gamecocks were followed by UConn and Maryland and then Indiana and NC State to round out the top five.

RANKTEAM
1South Carolina (2-0)
2Connecticut (1-0)
3Maryland (3-0)
4Indiana (2-0)
5NC State (2-1)
6Baylor (2-0)
7Stanford (1-1)
8Iowa (3-0)
9Oregon (2-0)
10Louisville (0-1)
11Arizona (2-0)
12Texas (2-0)
13Michigan
14Iowa State (1-0)
15Oregon State (1-0)
16Tennessee (2-0)
17Florida State (2-0)
18Georgia Tech (3-0)
19Kentucky (2-1)
20UCLA (1-0)
21Ohio State (2-0)
22West Virginia (0-0)
23South Florida (2-0)
24Texas A&M (2-0)
25Virginia Tech (3-0)

