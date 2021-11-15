UK women fall in AP Poll

Indiana has moved up to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. It’s the highest ranking ever for the program.

South Carolina remained the top team in the season’s first regular-season poll, receiving 25 first-place votes after an impressive win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip-off the season last Tuesday.

The Gamecocks were followed by UConn and Maryland and then Indiana and NC State to round out the top five.

RANK TEAM 1 South Carolina (2-0) 2 Connecticut (1-0) 3 Maryland (3-0) 4 Indiana (2-0) 5 NC State (2-1) 6 Baylor (2-0) 7 Stanford (1-1) 8 Iowa (3-0) 9 Oregon (2-0) 10 Louisville (0-1) 11 Arizona (2-0) 12 Texas (2-0) 13 Michigan 14 Iowa State (1-0) 15 Oregon State (1-0) 16 Tennessee (2-0) 17 Florida State (2-0) 18 Georgia Tech (3-0) 19 Kentucky (2-1) 20 UCLA (1-0) 21 Ohio State (2-0) 22 West Virginia (0-0) 23 South Florida (2-0) 24 Texas A&M (2-0) 25 Virginia Tech (3-0)

