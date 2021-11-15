UK women fall in AP Poll
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indiana has moved up to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. It’s the highest ranking ever for the program.
South Carolina remained the top team in the season’s first regular-season poll, receiving 25 first-place votes after an impressive win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip-off the season last Tuesday.
The Gamecocks were followed by UConn and Maryland and then Indiana and NC State to round out the top five.
|RANK
|TEAM
|1
|South Carolina (2-0)
|2
|Connecticut (1-0)
|3
|Maryland (3-0)
|4
|Indiana (2-0)
|5
|NC State (2-1)
|6
|Baylor (2-0)
|7
|Stanford (1-1)
|8
|Iowa (3-0)
|9
|Oregon (2-0)
|10
|Louisville (0-1)
|11
|Arizona (2-0)
|12
|Texas (2-0)
|13
|Michigan
|14
|Iowa State (1-0)
|15
|Oregon State (1-0)
|16
|Tennessee (2-0)
|17
|Florida State (2-0)
|18
|Georgia Tech (3-0)
|19
|Kentucky (2-1)
|20
|UCLA (1-0)
|21
|Ohio State (2-0)
|22
|West Virginia (0-0)
|23
|South Florida (2-0)
|24
|Texas A&M (2-0)
|25
|Virginia Tech (3-0)
