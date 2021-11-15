UK falls in AP Top 25

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in first regular-season AP Top 25.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas.

The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.

RANK TEAM 1 Gonzaga (2-0) 2 UCLA (2-0) 3 Kansas (2-0) 4 Michigan (2-0) 5 Villanova (1-1) 6 Purdue (2-0) 7 Duke (3-0) 8 Texas (1-1) 9 Baylor (1-0) 10 Illinois (2-0) 11 Memphis (2-0) 12 Oregon (2-0) 13 Kentucky (1-1) 14 Alabama (2-0) 15 Houston (2-0) 16 Arkansas (2-0) 17 Tennessee (2-0) 18 North Carolina (2-0) 19 Ohio State (2-0) 20 Maryland (3-0) 21 Auburn (2-0) 22 St. Bonaventure (2-0) 23 Connecticut (2-0) 24 Florida (2-0) 25 USC (2-0)

