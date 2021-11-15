Advertisement

UK falls in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in first regular-season AP Top 25.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas.

The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.

RANKTEAM
1Gonzaga (2-0)
2UCLA (2-0)
3Kansas (2-0)
4Michigan (2-0)
5Villanova (1-1)
6Purdue (2-0)
7Duke (3-0)
8Texas (1-1)
9Baylor (1-0)
10Illinois (2-0)
11Memphis (2-0)
12Oregon (2-0)
13Kentucky (1-1)
14Alabama (2-0)
15Houston (2-0)
16Arkansas (2-0)
17Tennessee (2-0)
18North Carolina (2-0)
19Ohio State (2-0)
20Maryland (3-0)
21Auburn (2-0)
22St. Bonaventure (2-0)
23Connecticut (2-0)
24Florida (2-0)
25USC (2-0)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders plan escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County
EKY animal shelter receives help from out-of-state rescue group

Latest News

Reed Sheppard announces decision date
Roundball Preview: Harlan Lady Dragons
Roundball Preview: Cordia Lady Lions
The UK men's soccer team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the 2018 tournament. (Source: Alex...
Kentucky men’s soccer wins 2021 C-USA Championship