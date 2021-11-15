UK falls in AP Top 25
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in first regular-season AP Top 25.
The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas.
The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.
No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.
|RANK
|TEAM
|1
|Gonzaga (2-0)
|2
|UCLA (2-0)
|3
|Kansas (2-0)
|4
|Michigan (2-0)
|5
|Villanova (1-1)
|6
|Purdue (2-0)
|7
|Duke (3-0)
|8
|Texas (1-1)
|9
|Baylor (1-0)
|10
|Illinois (2-0)
|11
|Memphis (2-0)
|12
|Oregon (2-0)
|13
|Kentucky (1-1)
|14
|Alabama (2-0)
|15
|Houston (2-0)
|16
|Arkansas (2-0)
|17
|Tennessee (2-0)
|18
|North Carolina (2-0)
|19
|Ohio State (2-0)
|20
|Maryland (3-0)
|21
|Auburn (2-0)
|22
|St. Bonaventure (2-0)
|23
|Connecticut (2-0)
|24
|Florida (2-0)
|25
|USC (2-0)
