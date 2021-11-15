Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football District Championships

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s Top 5 Plays Sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Bell County’s Carter McCune Pick-6

No. 4 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen’s pass to Martin Shannon

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 42 yard touchdown run

No. 2 - Letcher Central’s Carson Adams 83 yards to Nicholas Hanning for TD

No. 1 - Belfry’s Braxton Hatfield interception to avoid OT

