Top 5 Plays - High School Football District Championships

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s Top 5 Plays Sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Bell County’s Carter McCune Pick-6

No. 4 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen’s pass to Martin Shannon

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 42 yard touchdown run

No. 2 - Letcher Central’s Carson Adams 83 yards to Nicholas Hanning for TD

No. 1 - Belfry’s Braxton Hatfield interception to avoid OT

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.