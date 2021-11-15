Temperature rollercoaster ride continues to start the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be an interesting ride for the next several days with temperature swings of more than 20 degrees in the span of just 48 hours.

Today and Tonight

A breezy cold front moved through the mountains overnight, taking more leaves off trees and knocking down some of my Christmas decorations in the process. The winds have finally started to die down, but the temperatures continue to drop. Most of us will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. I can’t rule out some patchy fog, but I think most of us should be ok. A few morning clouds will give way to sunshine before clouding back up this afternoon. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s for most.

Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Now, here is where the fun starts. With a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, highs soar into the low 60s. Yes, you read that right. That’s not even the best part though. Southwest winds coming in ahead of a cold front on Wednesday night could push us to near 70 on Wednesday. From the upper 40s on Monday to near 70 on Wednesday. Cameron Aaron summed it up best Sunday night when he said “Can we just pick a season and stay there?”

With that cold front Wednesday night, rain chances will return and they will carry us through most of the day on Thursday. Our high Thursday will be at midnight and drop into the mid-40s on Thursday afternoon. Sun and clouds return to end the week on Friday and we struggle to make it back into the mid-40s for highs.

