Suspected serial shoplifter accused of stealing $200K worth of items from Ky. stores

Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he...
Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he was targeting the jewelry counter.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police made a big arrest in Georgetown over the weekend.

Police caught a suspected serial shoplifter believed to have stolen more than $200,000 worth of merchandise.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Michael Reid at the Georgetown Kohl’s on Saturday. Police say he was targeting the jewelry counter.

Reid is also suspected of hitting Kohl’s stores in Lexington, Richmond and Louisville.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000.

