Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving

WATCH | Somerset woman aiming to give out hundreds of turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Elsa Brown has done service work abroad since 1900s, but the outbreak of the pandemic made her realize how much support people needed back home in Kentucky.

“Grandparents would take care of children and they did not have food because they’re on a fixed income,” Brown said.

As president of the Somerset Foundation, Brown would distribute groceries for hundreds of families every Friday. Now, she hopes to give out 200 or more turkeys to families in the community who can’t afford to put one on their table this Thanksgiving.

“I think that to have a turkey is a luxury, it’s not a daily food,” Brown said.

Her distribution center in downtown Somerset will transform in the next week to provide not just the gobblers, but whole holiday meals for families in need.

“Corn and beans and stuffing and all the rest of the stuff. They’ll have it together for one family,” Brown said.

They’ll even cook turkeys in advance for families who don’t have the means to do so themselves.

Brown and her foundation have spent thousands to put these meals together, but all she hopes is that others will replicate her acts of kindness this holiday season.

“If they help just one person, you can make a difference. If you help one family, you can make a difference. But if you help even more, imagine what you can do?”

Brown said the foundation is also working to get toys for kids and hams to feed families during Christmas.

She noted they were able to order 150 turkeys, but said they’re hoping to exceed their goal and get 250, so they’re accepting donation from anyone willing to help.

If you’d like to help, you can reach out by contacting Brown at (606) 271-2354 or the Somerset Foundation at (606) 753-0161.

