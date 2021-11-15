Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Middlesboro Lady Jackets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2020, COVID-19 was not the biggest obstacle for Middlesboro.

“Last year I mean we left a whole lot of points on the court. I’ve preached to them for three years now. Turnovers and layups are our achilles heel. We missed more layups and had more turnovers than we should ever have,” said head coach Scott Overbay.

The Lady Jackets open the season against Jackson County on November 29 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
UK women fall in AP Poll
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
UK falls in AP Top 25
Reed Sheppard announces decision date
Roundball Preview: Harlan Lady Dragons