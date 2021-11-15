Roundball Preview: Harlan Lady Dragons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A young team will take the court for Harlan this year, but not lacking experience.

“It’s probably the most talented group I’ve had since I’ve been there. We’ve just got to mature on the court communication wise and accountability wise and discipline wise and things like that, but the work ethic and the talent is there for sure,” said head coach Tiffany Hamm.

The Lady Dragons will host Knox Central at 7:30 p.m. on November 29.

