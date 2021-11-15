Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Harlan Lady Dragons

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A young team will take the court for Harlan this year, but not lacking experience.

“It’s probably the most talented group I’ve had since I’ve been there. We’ve just got to mature on the court communication wise and accountability wise and discipline wise and things like that, but the work ethic and the talent is there for sure,” said head coach Tiffany Hamm.

The Lady Dragons will host Knox Central at 7:30 p.m. on November 29.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders plan escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving Big Stone Gap police officer,...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County
EKY animal shelter receives help from out-of-state rescue group

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Cordia Lady Lions
The UK men's soccer team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the 2018 tournament. (Source: Alex...
Kentucky men’s soccer wins 2021 C-USA Championship
Izayah Cummings catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky steamrolls Vanderbilt 34-17
Roundball Preview: Southwestern Warriors