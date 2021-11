HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cordia enters the 2021 season looking for new hope under a new head coach.

“They won two games [last season] and we’re just gonna try to build off that. They all play hard,” said first-year head coach Gary Kassee.

The Lady Lions open the season at OBI on November 29 at 6 p.m.

