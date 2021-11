BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - This season Buckhorn looks to take the program to new heights with a new coach and a young team.

“Our goal for us coming into this year is to try to win 20 games and try to win the district,” said first-year head coach Jacob McCoy.

The Wildcats will host OBI on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

