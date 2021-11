HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel five-star guard Reed Sheppard has announced his decision date.

Sheppard will announce his decision on Saturday, November 20 at 9 a.m. in the North Laurel High School gym.

Sheppard has received numerous offers, including Kentucky and Virginia. He is the No. 1 prospect in the state and No. 17 overall.

