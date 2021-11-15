Advertisement

Prestonsburg soccer team formed for differently-abled children

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents, volunteers and Prestonsburg City Officials have been working together to create a special-needs soccer league.

The East Kentucky Youth Soccer Association has brought in around 20 kids for its new league.

The goal of the new team is to give children a space to play a sport surrounded by other people who share their diagnosis.

“Everybody coming together to make this happen for our kids means so so so much,” said Courtney Crider, a parent and organizer for the team. “To watch them run and kick the ball, have fun, get to play with their peers, get to play with kids like them, have people cheering them on.”

Families involved in the program said it has been a great way for their kids to unwind.

