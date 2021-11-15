Advertisement

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police are asking for your help in their investigation that began with a hit and run call and ended with the victim dying.

It happened Friday night in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a severely injured man who had been hit by a car. Once he was taken to the hospital, police gathered evidence from the scene, including a drivers side mirror that they believe come off of the car involved in the incident.

Officers are still trying to gather additional evidence, including surveillance video from the gas station, to see if they can identify the car involved.

We’re told this is an active investigation.

Officials are not releasing the man’s name until they are sure his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders plan escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County
EKY animal shelter receives help from out-of-state rescue group

Latest News

Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path
Kentucky State Rep. Derek Lewis joins national opioid task force
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temperature rollercoaster ride continues to start the new week
Medical Cannabis
Medical cannabis in West Virginia is slow growing process