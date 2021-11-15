Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers, athletic leaders discuss proposed name, image, likeness bill

Kentucky lawmakers and athletic leaders are discussing a proposed name, image and likeness bill.
Kentucky lawmakers and athletic leaders are discussing a proposed name, image and likeness bill.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are discussing a proposed name, image and likeness bill. Athletic leaders from three Kentucky universities all gave their input on how it would work on Monday.

Right now, the NCAA’s rules on NIL are allowed in Kentucky under an executive order. Proposed legislation will go before the General Assembly in February.

RELATED >> Brand of Kentucky basketball: How UK is supporting players through new NIL landscape

When it comes to the drafted NIL legislation, officials with UK and UofL said they had three main goals.

“I think it is helpful for the General Assembly to confirm that number one, students can earn these things. Number two, that we can impose reasonable conditions,” Bill Thro with the University of Kentucky said. “There will be some debate over what reasonable conditions are. And that may someday be a matter for the court. Number three, that we insulate and protect the universities as we already do against lawsuits through a form of immunity.”

Student athletes across the state are already earning money, but the current rules are under an executive order.

“It requires the compensation be equal to market value. And it carves out some common sense definitions, eliminates scholarships from the definition of compensation,” said Angela Curry, general counsel and vice president for legal affairs at the University of Louisville.

It also limits what those athletes can be associated with.

“Anything related to alcohol, tobacco, sex related, gambling, advertisements, some of those things it was pretty low hanging fruit, we were able to pretty quickly gather consensus as a group,” Curry said.

UK’s executive associate athletics director Rachel Baker said their athletes have already entered into almost 500 transactions since the rules went into effect this summer.

Company signs NIL deal with UK men’s basketball players

“And I’m very pleased to report that football and men’s basketball are the first and second most transactions at Kentucky, but coming in third is our national champion volleyball team, with those young ladies, those student athletes,” Baker said. “Fourth is one that might surprise you, Kentucky, our women’s track team. But that’s because we have an international TikTok star on our women’s track team that has about half a million followers.”

“We’ve already seen things that we never anticipated. And we’ve had to adapt to that. And I suspect in the months to come we will continue to see things that we hadn’t thought about,” Thro said.

Those officials said making sure student athletes receive training in business practices would also be an important part of moving forward with NIL.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County

Latest News

Soccer league for differently-abled children in Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg soccer team formed for differently-abled children
School
Kentucky School Board Association cuts ties with national group
New Beginnings Day Care Center
“It’s quality child care” : How one Perry County day care is working to address the lack of child care options in Eastern Kentucky
One day after a central Kentucky food bank was devastated by a fire, help has arrived.
WATCH | Donations help feed those in need after devastating fire at Ky. food pantry