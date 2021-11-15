Kentucky State Rep. Derek Lewis joins national opioid task force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Derek Lewis was recently chosen to serve as an Opioid Policy Fellow for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

He will be one of 20 state lawmakers working to combat opioid addiction and overdoses across the United States.

“Our state has been devastated by substance misuse, and this epidemic continues to plague health outcomes and economic recovery while destroying families,” said Lewis. “My goal is to give the Bluegrass the tools to fight back, so we can start removing barriers for those seeking help and developing more sustainable solutions.”

Lewis has played a significant role in fighting the opioid epidemic in Kentucky during his time in office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.