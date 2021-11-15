Kentucky School Board Association cuts ties with national group

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Herald Leader/WYMT) - Kentucky joined several other state school board associations in cutting ties with the National School Boards Association (NSBA), according to the Herald Leader.

The falling-out comes, in part, over a letter sent to the President Joe Biden administration about parents who protest at school-board meetings.

NSBA has apologized for the letter which asked for federal intervention and said parent actions “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

“KSBA’s board of directors voted on Nov. 7 to withdraw membership from the National School Boards Association, a decision made in response to a pattern of dysfunction within the NSBA organization,” Kentucky School Boards Association spokesman Josh Shoulta said.

“NSBA’s Sept. 29 letter calling for broad federal law enforcement intervention was the most recent and visible example. KSBA objected to the tone, incendiary language and some characterizations made within the letter,” Shoulta added.

In their apology, officials with the NSBA said, “we regret and apologize for the letter. To be clear, the safety of school board members, other public school officials and educators, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on this issue.”

“However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter. We should have had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance. We apologize also for the strain and stress this situation has caused you and your organizations, " the NSBA statement said.

11 state school-board associations have cut ties with the national group since the letter including Florida, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

After the release of the letter, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland devoted the U.S. Justice Department to launch “a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel, " KSBA officials said in an October statement.

“KSBA was not informed of or asked for any input into the creation of this letter. The NSBA position and request do not reflect the considered opinion of KSBA,” KSBA officials added.

Although there is opposition to the letter, KSBA officials have said they are aware of instances where individuals have acted inappropriately toward school boards, their members, and district personnel.

“Illegal acts, violence and intimidation of any public officials will not be tolerated, and districts will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to address issues of public safety,” KSBA officials said.

