Kentucky men’s soccer wins 2021 C-USA Championship

The UK men's soccer team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the 2018 tournament. (Source: Alex Martens/UK Athletics)(Alex Martens/UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - The Kentucky Wildcats are 2021 Conference USA champions.

Kentucky earned its second C-USA Tournament crown in program history and its 11th overall conference title on Sunday.

The 13-1-4 Wildcats, seeded fourth in the tournament and ranked 15th in the country, defeated sixth-seeded Florida Atlantic (9-6-3) by a score of 2-1 in overtime of the C-USA Championship final at Transamerica Field.

Marcel Meinzer ignited the Cats’ comeback effort with a penalty kick in the second half, while Eythor Bjorgolfsson scored the golden goal just over three minutes into overtime.

Kentucky earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, where it is scheduled to make its 12th all-time appearance in the 48-team field. The official bracket will be unveiled starting Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

