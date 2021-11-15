“It’s quality child care” : How one Perry County day care is working to address the lack of child care options in Eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are a parent, you know how important it is to provide for your children.

In Eastern Kentucky, there is something making this hard to do.

“It’s very hard to find one and then there’s waiting lists on top of waiting lists. It’s very hard to get into it. It’s very expensive,” said Mom of Two Tori Robinson.

There is a lack of child care options in the area. This reality leads many parents to make a difficult decision.

“If they have to stay home, then they’re not really making enough money to provide for their kids and if child care was available more widely, they could get a job and provide for their kids more,” she said.

As parents ask questions, Staff at the New Beginnings Day Care Center in Perry County are answering them.

“We get calls daily and I need to tell them, we have to put you on a waiting list. I don’t think that all stems from just the building,” said Executive Director Mary Ann Mullins.

Staff said the greatest concern is short staffing, despite the licensing capacity of the building to host 141 children.

Mullins said staff are working the best they can.

“It’s quality child care. Not only will they be fed well and protected but there also learning while they’re here. We have a particular curriculum we follow and a daily schedule so it’s more than a babysitting service,” she said.

Robinson happens to also work at the center. She said it is a wonderful space for the next generation.

“It’s a really good place to work. Their people is really understanding. They care for your kids as much as you would. I trust them with my baby so I mean we have really good people here,” she said.

Mullins said the need for care has actually declined. She said while this is due to some parents working from home, she has concern when things return back to normal.

