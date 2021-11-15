Advertisement

Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path

Whitesburg railroad repaved
Whitesburg railroad repaved
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of a 110-year-old railroad in Letcher County got a much-needed facelift recently.

The old L&N Railroad tunnel was recently re-paved and will now serve as a walkway for people in the area.

The tunnel connects the Tanglewood Trail, near Whitesburg River Park, to the Pine Mountain Trail.

The paving is part of a $25,000 Community Challenge Grant from AARP obtained by Appalshop, which is partnering with the city and the county Tourism and Convention Commission to improve the downtown area.

