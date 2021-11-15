Drying out and warming up to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly, and at times breezy weekend with occasional bouts of rain-turned-wintry-mix, we’re in for big changes as we head through the beginning of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure is settling into the region this evening and for the overnight hours tonight. This means we’ll continue to see clouds diminish as we head into the evening hours. As winds become lighter overnight, we’ll stay chilly as we fall into the lower 30s overnight.

The warmup really kicks into high gear for Tuesday as winds increase out of the south and southwest under full sunshine, allowing temperatures to soar back above average into the lower to middle 60s around the region. All in all, a pretty nice day, especially as we open up the second half of November! We’ll stay comparatively mild overnight as clear skies allow us to dip down only into the middle to upper 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

By far, the nicest day of the week ahead looks to be on Wednesday as southerly winds continue to funnel warm air into the region, along with abundant sunshine. Many of us will top out around 70° or above for a daytime high on Wednesday! Definitely a day to get out and enjoy...especially because, you guessed it, more changes are on the way for later in the week.

In what feels like deja vu all over again around here, we’ll watch another big frontal boundary head our way for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. This will allow highs to get up into the lower 60s on Thursday before showers work in. As sunshine returns for Friday, we’ll see highs back in the upper 40s, with overnight lows falling again back into the lower to middle 20s! We look to warm a bit into the weekend, but only before another weak front looks to bring us more chances for rain to finish out the weekend.

