Donations help feed those in need after devastating fire at Ky. food pantry

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after a central Kentucky food bank was devastated by a fire, help has arrived.

The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including 300 to 400 hundred senior citizens Monday, but others are pitching in to help out.

The third Monday of the month is always a day to help hundreds of senior citizens in this community, people who depend on this food to get by.

However, that help could have been in question after a fire swept through the building in Lancaster. Police say it was intentionally set and 60-year-old Debra Smalling has been arrested and is facing arson charges.

When word got out of the fire, others rushed to help, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington who arrived Monday morning with a large truck of food. Seniors like Margie Causey feared the worst when she found out about the fire.

“What are people going to do? There are people who depend completely on it. They have a hard time,” Causey said.

It’s not just God’s Pantry, individuals are helping as well. We spoke to a woman who took off work just to volunteer and she also brought some bags and other supplies to put the food in.

The CEO for God’s Pantry says they will be assisting the Garrard County Food Pantry until they can get on their feet again.

Smalling was in Garrard District Court Monday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and a date for a preliminary hearing was set for November 22.

