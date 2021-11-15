Advertisement

Donations help feed those in need after devastating fire at Ky. food pantry

The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including...
The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including 300 to 400 hundred senior citizens Monday, but others are pitching in to help out.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after a central Kentucky food bank was devastated by a fire, help has arrived.

The fire destroyed a lot of food about to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including 300 to 400 hundred senior citizens Monday, but others are pitching in to help out.

The third Monday of the month is always a day to help hundreds of senior citizens in this community, people who depend on this food to get by.

However, that help could have been in question after a fire swept through the building in Lancaster. Police say it was intentionally set and 60-year-old Debra Smalling has been arrested and is facing arson charges.

Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard...
Debra Smalling of Lancaster is charged with second degree arson in the fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry.(WKYT)

When word got out of the fire, others rushed to help, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington who arrived Monday morning with a large truck of food. Seniors like Margie Causey feared the worst when she found out about the fire.

“What are people going to do? There are people who depend completely on it. They have a hard time,” Causey said.

It’s not just God’s Pantry, individuals are helping as well. We spoke to a woman who took off work just to volunteer and she also brought some bags and other supplies to put the food in.

The CEO for God’s Pantry says they will be assisting the Garrard County Food Pantry until they can get on their feet again.

Smalling was in Garrard District Court Monday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and a date for a preliminary hearing was set for November 22.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders hold escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County

Latest News

New Beginnings Day Care Center
“It’s quality child care” : How one Perry County day care is working to address the lack of child care options in Eastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky
Generic Coronavirus
Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Light Around London 2021
Christmas lights going up around Eastern Kentucky to support local police
Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard