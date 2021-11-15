Advertisement

Christmas lights going up around Eastern Kentucky to support local police

Light Around London 2021
Light Around London 2021(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the London area are getting ready to spread some cheer this holiday season.

The annual “Lights Around London” event kicks off on December 4 and runs through December 31.

Registration is now open. It will cost Businesses $50 and homeowners $25.

All proceeds will go to the “Shop with a Cop” event for children in the area.

The competition will be judged by the public and a panel of independent judges. Contestants will be in the running for different awards, like Classic Christmas or Single Best Decoration.

Crowd votes will decide the winner of the Griswold Traveling Trophy. Crowd votes cost $1 each.

Voting begins December 6.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Responders plan escort tribute for fallen Big Stone Gap officer
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County
EKY animal shelter receives help from out-of-state rescue group

Latest News

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard
Whitesburg railroad repaved
Former L&N railroad tunnel converted into walking path
Kentucky State Rep. Derek Lewis joins national opioid task force
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temperature rollercoaster ride continues to start the new week