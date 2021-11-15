Christmas lights going up around Eastern Kentucky to support local police

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the London area are getting ready to spread some cheer this holiday season.

The annual “Lights Around London” event kicks off on December 4 and runs through December 31.

Registration is now open. It will cost Businesses $50 and homeowners $25.

All proceeds will go to the “Shop with a Cop” event for children in the area.

The competition will be judged by the public and a panel of independent judges. Contestants will be in the running for different awards, like Classic Christmas or Single Best Decoration.

Crowd votes will decide the winner of the Griswold Traveling Trophy. Crowd votes cost $1 each.

Voting begins December 6.

