Catalytic Converters stolen at Dunlap Family RV

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green business dealt with a case of theft, which is not the first time.

Dunlap Family RV of Bowling Green had four catalytic converters stolen off motorhomes and a sales unit stolen off their property. The thefts took place Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The employees say this isn’t the first time this has happened, and it could put a dent in their pocketbook. They say looking at recent quotes, it could cost them $3300 per converter.

“Obviously, it’s illegal to drive a vehicle without a catalytic converter. And replacing the catalytic converters can be very costly,” said Amanda Minter, Sales Manager of Dunlap Family RV of Bowling Green. “And they are. There’s also a shortage of catalytic converters. It takes about 90 days before we can obtain one of those converters.”

Minter says this has happened before on their lot, and they have measures in place preventing theft.

“This gets definitely frustrating because we’ve taken measures to secure our lots. And it happens so quick. So you know, we have some barbed wire on the fence. We have security cameras, we have gates that are locked, and they’re still finding a way to come in,” said Minter.

After reporting this to city police, Dunlap Family RV asked for more patrols out by their property in hopes to stop this theft.

