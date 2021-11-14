Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear dedicates memorial in honor of Kentucky passing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear dedicated a memorial on Sunday in honor of the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky recently passed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19. The ceremony honored those lives by dedicating a memorial at the state capitol.

You can watch the livestream below.

