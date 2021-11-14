Spotty showers tonight, drying out to begin the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stray showers will be possible as we close out the weekend, but drier and warmer weather is just around the corner.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay under partly to mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. A few showers or snow flurries can not be ruled out as low temperatures plummet into the upper-20s.

A stray shower is possible on Monday, but the majority of us will stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures remain cool as we only reach the middle-40s.

Into Monday night, we stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will not be as cool as recent nights. We bottom out in the mid-to-upper-30s.

Warming Up

Temperatures begin to warm by Tuesday. We stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-60s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

We get even warmer on Wednesday. Highs reach the upper-60s to lower-70s in spots! We remain dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky.

Another Cold Front

Our next weather-maker looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday.

A cold front will help bring showers and cooler air into the region.

Highs on Thursday top out in the upper-50s, but temperatures will tumble into the 40s behind the cold front.

Extended Forecast

For now, next weekend is looking alright.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Friday, but it will be cooler. Highs reach the upper-40s with lows falling into the lower-30s.

Clouds increase on Saturday, but we stay dry. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s with lows in the lower-40s.

