Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage

Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dubbed by locals as the “most Instagram-able,” Catalpa Road in Lexington is one of the best places in Fayette County to see fall foliage.

Even with the weather not being ideal, it didn’t stop locals from coming out on Sunday.

Dozens of people appeared at the location to throw leaves and take pictures near the Henry Clay estate.

“We are trying to take pictures in the leaves. We just had some doughnuts from Magee’s. We are just enjoying nature’s beauty. This is one of the most beautiful streets in Lexington, I’m going to bet,” said Cashton Miller, Paisley Jo Miller, Beckett Kaiser, Sloan Kaiser, and Ellie Chambers, Lexington residents.

Lots of local kids came out to enjoy and play in the fall leaves. Most children said that this wasn’t their first time coming to this street.

“I throw them. I was wanting to make a leaf pile with them. We were all going to pick them up with their hands and jump in the leaf pile after, said the Millers, the Kaisers, and Chambers.

This year’s peak, the fall foliage came later than usual, but most people are so happy that it turned out to be so beautiful.

“We knew that the leaves changed, and we had a short window of opportunity to come here and just take in the beauty of it,” said Emily Miller, Lexington resident.

Some of the attendees have an idea for people to enjoy all of the sights of Catalpa Road and make a fundraiser about it for the community.

“Seeing if the residents would be on board to close the street down for a couple of hours not have anyone park on the street or drive up and down the street so that you can have a little photography,” said Miller.

As temperatures continue to drop and windy conditions expected this week, this may be the whole last week to enjoy Lexington fall foliage. So go out and enjoy it while you get the chance!

