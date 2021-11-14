Lawrence County baseball tro signs with Marshall, Army, Transylvania

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County seniors Bryce Blevins, Luke Patton, and Blue Fletcher signed their letters of intent to play college baseball Saturday.

Big day for @LawCoBaseball! Bryce Blevins signed with Marshall, Luke Patton signed with Army, and Blue Fletcher signed with Transy!



Here from the trio tonight at 7 on @WYMT pic.twitter.com/mikj7vhFt4 — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) November 13, 2021

Bryce Blevins signed with Marshall, after de-committing from Kentucky in August. “It’s been my lifelong dream you know to come through and play college baseball. Just to see my family and reach those dreams through all the long nights, the hard work, and all that money that nobody even realizes as a kid that they spend. You know it just seems worth it,” said Blevins.

Right-handed pitcher, Luke Patton signed with Army. “I’m so excited, it’s great. You know throughout high school I’ve always seen guys sign to different colleges and I always thought you know maybe I’ll do that one day, and to actually do it today, it’s unreal. It’s great,” added Patton.

Senior catcher, Blue Fletcher signed with Transylvania University. “Oh, it’s crazy. I never thought this day would come. The fact that it’s here right now, it’s just crazy to me. I love it. Everyone that has been in my life has helped me out so much getting me here and I can’t think of enough. It’s an awesome amazing feeling,” said Fletcher.

Lawrence County finished last season 29-7, falling in the 15th Region Championship 8-3.

