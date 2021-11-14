Advertisement

Kentucky steamrolls Vanderbilt 34-17

Izayah Cummings catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Vanderbilt.
Izayah Cummings catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Vanderbilt.(poll photo)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have finally snapped their losing streak.

In a quick game in Nashville, Kentucky handled Vanderbilt 34-17.

Will Levis got scoring started for UK (7-3) with a pair of touchdown passes to Wan’Dale Robinson and Izayah Cummings.

Jalen Geiger followed up scoring for the ‘Cats with a pick-six.

Chris Rodriguez finished with 114 yards on 16 carries. In the first half, he reached 1,000 yards rushing for the season for the first time in his college career.

The Wildcats finish up SEC play with a 5-3 record. They’ll return to action against New Mexico State in Lexington on Saturday.

Final stats from the UK-Vanderbilt game.
Final stats from the UK-Vanderbilt game.(StatBroadcast)

