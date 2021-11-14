Kentucky steamrolls Vanderbilt 34-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have finally snapped their losing streak.

In a quick game in Nashville, Kentucky handled Vanderbilt 34-17.

Will Levis got scoring started for UK (7-3) with a pair of touchdown passes to Wan’Dale Robinson and Izayah Cummings.

Jalen Geiger followed up scoring for the ‘Cats with a pick-six.

Chris Rodriguez finished with 114 yards on 16 carries. In the first half, he reached 1,000 yards rushing for the season for the first time in his college career.

The Wildcats finish up SEC play with a 5-3 record. They’ll return to action against New Mexico State in Lexington on Saturday.

Final stats from the UK-Vanderbilt game. (StatBroadcast)

