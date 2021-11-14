IQ quiz created to spread awareness on Lexington homelessness

Advertisement

A 15 question quiz was created to spread awareness of what unsheltered homelessness looks like in Lexington.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week runs Nov. 13-20, and Lexington launched a new tool to spark conversation on the topic.

A 15 question Homelessness Awareness IQ Quiz is circling online.

Each question focuses on one scenario an unsheltered person in Lexington finds themselves in.

The Catholic Action Center and the Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative teamed up to create it.

Catholic Action Center director Ginny Ramsey said the quiz was created as an alternative to the shelter’s 24 hour homeless experience that was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.

She said it’s important to meet people where they’re at, and that’s online.

“Everybody loves to take a quiz to know what their IQ is,” she said.

Ramsey said it’s not about the score.

“We ask you to put yourself in the place of that person who says, ‘Ok, I need a shower, where can I go?’ Big one of course is, ‘I need to use the restroom,’” she said.

She hopes the quiz spreads awareness as people scroll.

“It’s just facts, they’re not downers, this is reality,” Ramsey said.

The quiz’s creators sat down with people experiencing homelessness, and talked about the biggest barriers they face. They crafted the questions from there.

“It’s not opinionated, just facts,” Ramsey said. “We had to keep it focused on Lexington because we can’t answer questions of what might happen in Tennessee or other places.”

Ramsey said if people don’t know about the issues, they can’t make a difference.

“The whole idea that it’s their choice-- we have fought that for years and years because no one would choose to live the way folks have to if they are unsheltered on our streets,” she said.

The quiz will be online through Dec. 31.

Ramsey said the Catholic Action Center is currently in need of sleeping bag donations.

