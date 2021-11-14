Advertisement

City of Corbin prepares for annual Christmas parade

Wood carving of Colonel Sanders outside the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission offices
Wood carving of Colonel Sanders outside the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission offices(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials are preparing for their annual Christmas parade.

The festivities will take place on Main Street in Downtown Corbin.

It will feature several activities for the community at Nibroc Park before the parade begins.

This includes meeting Santa Claus, ice skating, crafts, and concessions.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said they want to kickstart the holiday season.

“We get people from all over the region that come in to enjoy the Christmas parade and we ensure that we schedule it at a date and time, that doesn’t conflict with other parades,” she said. “So, that people can enjoy everything the tri-county area has to offer.”

The parade takes place December 4th and begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Stone Gap officer involved in early morning shooting dies from injuries, suspect in custody
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison
Police car
Police: Man arrested after vehicle theft in Leslie County
Missing person in London
Police: Missing teenager reported in London
Crews search the Ohio River
Bodies of Ohio couple missing 3 years believed to be found

Latest News

Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident
If you drive by the Kentucky State Capitol, you’ll see thousands of American flags representing...
COVID victims honored as state surpasses 10,000 virus-related deaths
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving Big Stone Gap police officer,...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered
Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage