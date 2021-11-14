Benefit concert held in Corbin, money raised to help local drummer after tragic accident

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy metal benefit concert was held at Felt’s Music Place in Corbin Saturday night.

The goal was to raise funds for a community member in need after a recent accident.

Spearheaded by the Corbin Tourism Commission, Event Coordinator Maggy Monhollen said it was all about the community coming together.

“The great thing about Appalachia is that people come together to help one another in their time of need,” she said. “We always somehow tend to persevere.”

It was a heartwarming surprise for Jonathon Taylor, a local drummer who broke his back in a tragic hunting accident, nearly paralyzing him.

“You just really don’t know how loved you are until something like this happens,” Taylor said. “You just bring a whole town together, it’s really touching.”

The show saw several metal acts from the region performing, including Goon, Eternal Burial, Portrait of Betrayal, The Pine, and L.I.P.S.

The Pine’s drummer, Kody Durham, said he just wanted to help out.

“I couldn’t imagine being in that position as a drummer,” he said. “It was a way for us to show support and show love. Build this back up again, make a scene happen again.”

Taylor said it was a sentiment that is 100% mutual.

“I would do the same for them if something happened to one of my friends in any of these other bands,” he said. “We would all band together and it’s not just a music thing, it’s a community thing.”

Monhollen said the show saw a great outcome.

The event had more than 100 people attend and raised $1,000 in the process.

“Music touches people’s lives in a different way,” Monhollen said. “Everybody has a different way to identify with music whether it’s metal, country, rock.”

While a difficult journey ahead, Taylor said he hopes to be back behind the kit soon enough.

“I know in my heart I’m going to be walking again and playing drums again,” he said. “I’m just that stubborn, it’s going to happen one way or the other. Anybody that knows me, knows how I am and how stubborn I am.”

Monhollen said they are planning to host another benefit concert in Taylor’s honor on December 4th.

