Southwestern wins another 5A District Title, beats Pulaski County 27-7

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Make it three straight district championships for the Southwestern Warriors as they best the Pulaski County Maroons 27-7.

The game was all knotted up through three quarters before Southwestern exploded for 20 unanswered in the fourth quarter, helping the Warriors accomplish a district three-peat for the first time in school history.

Southwestern Head Coach Jason Foley says the Warriors are going to take this weekend to enjoy this one, but they must get ready for the next step as this magical season continues.

“We had some adversity but I thought we bounced back and they just kept fighting,” Foley said. “And I thought the second half we did what we do best and that’s, we rain the football, we played really good defense and we passed it when we needed to.”

“So I thought we just had grit, toughness and all the things that we say,” Foley added. “Our whole theme this year is ‘no excuses.’”

The Warriors’ season continues next Friday against the Frederick Douglass Broncos in the region title game.

