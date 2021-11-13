Showers return by Sunday, a few flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We remain dry through Saturday, but showers return by Sunday. A few snowflakes will be possible, too.

Tonight through Sunday night

We remain dry under partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. Any outdoor plans look to stay in good shape, but it will be cold. Lows will fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

On Sunday, we stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. A few snowflakes can not be ruled out, but the better chance of seeing flurries will be along and north of I-64. High temperatures will reach the upper-40s.

Into Sunday night, a few stray showers will be possible. We remain partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-20s.

Drying Out & Warming Up

We do begin to dry out by Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures remain chilly as we only top out in the mid-40s.

Into Tuesday, we stay dry under sun and clouds. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

We get even warmer by Wednesday. Highs reach the upper-60s as we stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky.

Another Cold Front

Clouds begin to increase across the mountains on Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Scattered showers will be possible as highs reach the upper-50s. Temperatures will quickly fall behind the cold front.

We dry out and clear out by Friday. Highs stay in the upper-40s under mostly sunny skies.

