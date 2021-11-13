Scores from across the state following KHSAA District Football Championships

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Here are scores from all around the Commonwealth of Kentucky following KHSAA district football championships.

Second Round:

Class 1A

Bethlehem 44, Lou. Holy Cross 0

Bishop Brossart 36, Nicholas Co. 0

Lou. Ky. Country Day 30, Frankfort 0

Newport Central Catholic 54, Dayton 6

Pikeville 28, Hazard 6

Raceland 28, Paintsville 14

Russellville 24, Crittenden Co. 7

Williamsburg 49, Pineville 13

Class 2A

Beechwood 48, Cov. Holy Cross 0

Green Co. 32, Metcalfe Co. 12

Lex. Christian 61, Danville 13

Mayfield 55, Murray 6

Middlesboro 43, Breathitt Co. 33

Owensboro Catholic 36, Hancock Co. 0

Walton-Verona 27, Carroll Co. 7

West Carter 27, Martin County 19

Class 3A

Bardstown 42, LaRue Co. 8

Belfry 21, Lawrence Co. 14

Bell Co. 28, Rockcastle Co. 8

East Carter 26, Ashland Blazer 16

Glasgow 48, Taylor Co. 13

Lou. Christian Academy 43, Mercer Co. 7

Mason Co. 8, Fleming Co. 0

Paducah Tilghman 31, Union Co. 28

Class 4A

Allen Co.-Scottsville 35, Franklin-Simpson 28

Boyle Co. 47, Lexington Catholic 13

Corbin 42, Lincoln Co. 21

Franklin Co. 14, Lou. Central 8

Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 14

Logan Co. 39, Hopkinsville 37

Scott 43, Harrison Co. 7

Spencer Co. 7, John Hardin 5

Class 5A

Bullitt Central 48, Lou. Fairdale 7

Cov. Catholic 35, Conner 14

Frederick Douglass 48, Scott Co. 7

Owensboro 43, Graves Co. 0

South Oldham 33, Lou. Atherton 3

South Warren 28, Bowling Green 3

Southwestern 27, Pulaski Co. 7

Woodford Co. 51, West Jessamine 16

Class 6A

Daviess Co. 51, Henderson Co. 28

Lex. Paul Dunbar 41, Lex. Tates Creek 34

Lou. Male 56, Bullitt East 8

Lou. St. Xavier 18, Lou. DuPont Manual 16

Lou. Trinity 40, Lou. Ballard 0

Madison Central 41, Lex. Bryan Station 18

North Hardin 27, Central Hardin 21

Ryle 36, Dixie Heights 7

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.