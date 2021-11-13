Scores from across the state following KHSAA District Football Championships
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Here are scores from all around the Commonwealth of Kentucky following KHSAA district football championships.
Second Round:
Class 1A
Bethlehem 44, Lou. Holy Cross 0
Bishop Brossart 36, Nicholas Co. 0
Lou. Ky. Country Day 30, Frankfort 0
Newport Central Catholic 54, Dayton 6
Pikeville 28, Hazard 6
Raceland 28, Paintsville 14
Russellville 24, Crittenden Co. 7
Williamsburg 49, Pineville 13
Class 2A
Beechwood 48, Cov. Holy Cross 0
Green Co. 32, Metcalfe Co. 12
Lex. Christian 61, Danville 13
Mayfield 55, Murray 6
Middlesboro 43, Breathitt Co. 33
Owensboro Catholic 36, Hancock Co. 0
Walton-Verona 27, Carroll Co. 7
West Carter 27, Martin County 19
Class 3A
Bardstown 42, LaRue Co. 8
Belfry 21, Lawrence Co. 14
Bell Co. 28, Rockcastle Co. 8
East Carter 26, Ashland Blazer 16
Glasgow 48, Taylor Co. 13
Lou. Christian Academy 43, Mercer Co. 7
Mason Co. 8, Fleming Co. 0
Paducah Tilghman 31, Union Co. 28
Class 4A
Allen Co.-Scottsville 35, Franklin-Simpson 28
Boyle Co. 47, Lexington Catholic 13
Corbin 42, Lincoln Co. 21
Franklin Co. 14, Lou. Central 8
Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 14
Logan Co. 39, Hopkinsville 37
Scott 43, Harrison Co. 7
Spencer Co. 7, John Hardin 5
Class 5A
Bullitt Central 48, Lou. Fairdale 7
Cov. Catholic 35, Conner 14
Frederick Douglass 48, Scott Co. 7
Owensboro 43, Graves Co. 0
South Oldham 33, Lou. Atherton 3
South Warren 28, Bowling Green 3
Southwestern 27, Pulaski Co. 7
Woodford Co. 51, West Jessamine 16
Class 6A
Daviess Co. 51, Henderson Co. 28
Lex. Paul Dunbar 41, Lex. Tates Creek 34
Lou. Male 56, Bullitt East 8
Lou. St. Xavier 18, Lou. DuPont Manual 16
Lou. Trinity 40, Lou. Ballard 0
Madison Central 41, Lex. Bryan Station 18
North Hardin 27, Central Hardin 21
Ryle 36, Dixie Heights 7
