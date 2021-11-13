Pikeville beats Hazard 28-6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a rematch of one of the biggest upsets in mountain history, Pikeville dominated Hazard 28-6.

The Panthers (9-2) led 14-6 at the half, and extended their lead with a pair of scores behind a pass from Isaac McNamee to Wade Hensley and a 42-yard rush by Blake Birchfield.

Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee says that the game wasn’t about revenge, but about survival.

”Just was proud of our guys coming in and working you know everyone talks revenge revenge but it’s nothing about that all year it’s been a week to week staying in the moment,” McNamee said. “Worried about today and those guys we had great practice this week and worked everyday. Came out and preformed we had a turnover there early but our defense stood up. We gave up one big play but other than that our defense held them and check. Offense just move the ball and really proud of our effort overall special-teams everything.”

Pikeville will host Williamsburg in the region title.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.