Advertisement

Pikeville beats Hazard 28-6

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a rematch of one of the biggest upsets in mountain history, Pikeville dominated Hazard 28-6.

The Panthers (9-2) led 14-6 at the half, and extended their lead with a pair of scores behind a pass from Isaac McNamee to Wade Hensley and a 42-yard rush by Blake Birchfield.

Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee says that the game wasn’t about revenge, but about survival.

”Just was proud of our guys coming in and working you know everyone talks revenge revenge but it’s nothing about that all year it’s been a week to week staying in the moment,” McNamee said. “Worried about today and those guys we had great practice this week and worked everyday. Came out and preformed we had a turnover there early but our defense stood up. We gave up one big play but other than that our defense held them and check. Offense just move the ball and really proud of our effort overall special-teams everything.”

Pikeville will host Williamsburg in the region title.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WellCare hosts job fair to find at-home workers
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County assault
Judge: Gov. Jim Justice must pay $2.9M settlement with Kentucky
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August

Latest News

KHSAA football
Scores from across the state following KHSAA District Football Championships
.
Southwestern wins another 5A District Title, beats Pulaski County 27-7
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Show - November 12, 2021
MBB: Robert Morris @ Kentucky - November 12, 2021
MBB: Robert Morris @ Kentucky - November 12, 2021