Louisville football star Elijah Reed commits to Kentucky over Utah, Purdue

(Herald-Leader) - Kentucky’s football program earned another commitment on Friday according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Elijah Reed, a defensive back out of Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville, announced his commitment to UK via Twitter.

First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love. I want to thank my family, PRP and all of my coaches for believing in me through this process. Huge thanks to @Aspirationsgym for taking a chance on me#BBN#TurnMeUp pic.twitter.com/TefBhmmtTV — Elijah Reed (@E_Reed2022) November 12, 2021

Both 247Sports and Rivals consider Reed a three-star prospect.

Kentucky was the first to offer Reed back in July, followed by Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia and Utah.

“The biggest thing that they like about me is that I have kept getting better throughout the season; looking more normal out there, just getting used to the position a little bit more,” Reed told 247Sports about UK’s assessment of where he is as a defensive back. “I definitely feel completely comfortable out there.”

Reed is the 17th high school or junior-college commitment in UK’s 2022 class.

Taj Harris, a wide receiver transfer from Syracuse, has also committed to the Wildcats as part of the 2022 class.

