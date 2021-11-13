Advertisement

Louisville football star Elijah Reed commits to Kentucky over Utah, Purdue

Kentucky Wildcats logo
Kentucky Wildcats logo(KBTX)
By Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Herald-Leader) - Kentucky’s football program earned another commitment on Friday according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Elijah Reed, a defensive back out of Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville, announced his commitment to UK via Twitter.

Both 247Sports and Rivals consider Reed a three-star prospect.

Kentucky was the first to offer Reed back in July, followed by Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia and Utah.

“The biggest thing that they like about me is that I have kept getting better throughout the season; looking more normal out there, just getting used to the position a little bit more,” Reed told 247Sports about UK’s assessment of where he is as a defensive back. “I definitely feel completely comfortable out there.”

Reed is the 17th high school or junior-college commitment in UK’s 2022 class.

Taj Harris, a wide receiver transfer from Syracuse, has also committed to the Wildcats as part of the 2022 class.

