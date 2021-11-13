Kentucky grabs first win of the season, rolls Robert Morris 100-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first game with a full capacity crowd allowed at Rupp Arena since 2019, the Kentucky men’s basketball team notched their first win of the season over the Robert Morris Colonials 100-60.

Kellan Grady led the Cats in scoring with 19 points. He was one of six Cats in double figures on the night, along with 20 rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe, completing his second double-double of the season. It’s Tshiebwe’s second 20-rebound game of the season.

The win takes the Cats to 1-1 on the season as they prepare for the third game of the season against the Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.