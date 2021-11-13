Finest Crafters Bazaar held in Knott County

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Knott County hosted a Finest Crafters Bazaar Friday.

Held at the Holly Hills Mini Mall at the Holly Hills Shopping Center, event organizers said they had a great turnout.

Tourism Commission Vice Chair Danny Laferty said it is important for people to attend these events, given the uniqueness of what is being sold.

“They’ve got their own techniques, their own ways, it’s an artform,” he said. “You can’t go to Walmart and buy a rare item that’s made by such and such person that’s got this particular type of technique done.”

Laferty said there are plans to host another craft bazaar next weekend.

