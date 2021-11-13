Advertisement

Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An attorney from Elkhorn City has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty in July to charges of bank fraud and making false statements on tax returns.

56-year-old Timothy Belcher was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Tuesday, as well as ordered to pay $817,000 in restitution.

According to his plea agreement in court documents, Belcher was a licensed attorney in Pike County. He agreed to represent a client and her daughter in a wrongful death suit. When the lawsuit was settled in 2004, half the settlement was to go to the victim, while the other half was to be put in an escrow account to be distributed amongst the victim’s three children.

Belcher admitted that between July 2012 and December 2018, he transferred money from the escrow account to his law practice and used them on personal and business expenses. He also admitted in court documents that he knowingly failed to report the money he embezzled from the account on his taxes.

Under federal law, Belcher must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release.

