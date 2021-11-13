CJ Fredrick likely to miss 2021-22 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from UK athletics, Wildcats guard CJ Fredrick will undergo surgery to repair a left hamstring injury, likely ruling him out for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

The Iowa transfer entered the season as the nation’s leaded in career three-point field goal percentage.

“This news hurts so much because I love this team and we have a great group of guys,” Fredrick said in the release. “I have the best teammates, coaches, medical staff, friends and family that will get me back where I need to be. We have a very special team this season and I will do whatever I can to support the team. I am looking forward to working hard and being the player I want to be for next season. I appreciate all the support of Big Blue Nation during this difficult time. My journey looks a little different, but I will be back.”

“I really hate this for CJ,” UK head coach John Calipari said in the same release. “He worked so hard for us this summer and made such a positive impact on our team and our culture. He has been an unbelievable teammate. CJ has a bright future ahead of him, and after being evaluated by our medial staff and specialists, it was clear the best thing for CJ was to get this surgery done now and get him back on a path to getting back on the court at 100%. He’s been great throughout this whole thing and is already itching to get this process going so he can get back to doing what he loves to do.”

Kedmntucky returns to action Tuesday against Mount St. Mary’s at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.