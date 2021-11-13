“Christmas on the Hill” event in Knott County, raising funds to save Carr Creek High School

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Carr Creek Alumni Association hosted a “Christmas on the Hill” event Saturday.

Event Coordinator Nancy Pigman said they wanted to give local vendors an opportunity to sell their wares.

“This is the place to bring them in, let them see what we’re doing,” she said. “I’m tickled to death with it, I think it’s a total success.”

Members of the Carr Creek Alumni Association held the event to raise money that would help save the old high school.

President Golden Glen Hale said they want to turn it into a bed and breakfast for the county.

“Everybody has to, if they come to Knott County, stay in Hazard, Whitesburg, or Prestonsburg seems like,” he said. “If we have 15 to 20 rooms here locally and it’s above the lake, it’s a good place.”

Hale said it has been a difficult process. because they have not been able to afford the total cost of construction.

He adds that earning grant money has been difficult too.

“As time goes, the number keeps going up because of inflation,” Hale said. “We’ve had hoped to be already working on that.”

To remedy that, Pigman said they have plans to host several other events.

“Couple years ago, we had a dinner theater here that one of our members put on,” she said. “We had such a good crowd so we’re really hoping that we can do more of that type of thing.”

Hale said they want everyone in the mountains to know they still exist.

He adds, however, that will not be permanent.

“All of our alumni, there are fewer and fewer of us,” Hale said. “We need to get it done as soon as possible.”

The event saw 15 vendors come out and rent vendor space for the cause.

Hale said they are always accepting donations.

